Kerala’s eco protection appalling: NGT

Tribunal finds utter disregard for rule of law and Constitutional rights of citizens

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slammed the Kerala government for its approach in tackling the issue of degradation of environment in Munnar, terming the government’s response to a lack of good governance and determination.

A special bench of the NGT headed by its chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel and other judicial and expert members made the remarks in a case taken up suo moto by the tribunal on remedial action against the environmental degradation in Munnar on account of pollution, illegal constructions, illegal mining and other uncontrolled illegal activities.

“Kerala is known as ‘God’s Own Country” for its natural beauty, but the facts show that governance level with regard to environmental protection is appalling,” the bench said.

The bench noted there was no arrangement for sewage treatment and untreated sewage was still being discharged directly into the water bodies and that the only progress that had been made was 75% of the work of preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) for removing the legacy waste was completed “though on the ground there is not much progress in remediation of legacy waste.”

The bench said this state of affairs showed “utter disregard to the rule of law and Constitutional rights of citizens and obligations of the State to provide a pollution-free environment.” Observing that there was no compliance of orders of the tribunal and the High Court, the bench said “in a civilized society governed by Constitution and law, such a situation is unfortunate.”

The bench said even after 48 years of enactment of the Water Act and expiry of timelines for taking necessary steps for solid waste management and binding directions of the Supreme Court, huge gaps still existed. “Are there insurmountable difficulties for State authorities or lack of will and determination? In our view, it is lack of good governance and determination responsible for the situation which needs to be remedied soonest,” the bench said.

The bench further noted that waste processing facilities were inadequate and even cities such as Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi lacked adequate facilities. “It is high time that the State realises its duty to law and to citizens and adopts further monitoring at its own level,” the bench said.

The bench said the Chief Secretary of Kerala was found to be very responsible and positive and hoped that the State of Kerala will take further measures through innovative approach, stringent monitoring at appropriate levels, ensuring the gap in waste generation and treatment is bridged at the earliest, among others.