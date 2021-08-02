Kerala to Tamil Nadu travel will need COVID-19 negative report

Kerala had been witnessing a spike in cases and while that government had been taking steps to control the spread, the State government had said it was crucial to check those who entered Tamil Nadu, the release said.

Vaccine certificate

People who had taken both doses of vaccine, with the second dose being taken 14 days prior to the day of their entry, should show the vaccination certificate.

At present, international passengers arriving from London, Brazil, South Africa, Europe and West Asia have to go through thermal screening and RT-PCR test on arrival and the lab at the airport provides results in about four hours. For the international passengers from other countries, thermal scanning was done. There are plans to set up a facility for carrying out rapid RT-PCR test as well at Chennai airport this week.