Keep Tasmac shut, cut fuel price: Panneerselvam to Chief Minister

Questioning the DMK government over its decision to reopen the Tasmac shops, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Saturday wondered whether the ruling party was taking a stand depending on the situation.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam recalled the protests and black flags by the DMK in May 2020 when the daily COVID-19 deaths were only about 30. “Then the Leader of the Opposition and present Chief Minister hoisted a black flag in front of his house,” he said.

When the spread of COVID-19 and the deaths too have tripled compared to last year, the Chief Minister should think it over as to whether it was appropriate to have decided to reopen Tasmac shops, Mr. Panneerselvam contended.

“I urge the Chief Minster to revoke the decision to reopen the State-run liquor outlets from June 14 on the grounds that human lives are important than revenue to the government,” he said.

In another statement, the former Deputy Chief Minister urged the State government to reduce fuel prices as promised in the DMK’s election manifesto for the recent Assembly polls.

Pointing out that the hike has resulted in the increase of prices of essential commodities, Mr. Panneerselvam said the poor and downtrodden were being affected the most.