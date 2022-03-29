Kazhuveli’s avian fauna to be documented in new book

Universal Eco Foundation, a Puducherry-based biodiversity organisation, engaged for the work

Universal Eco Foundation, a Puducherry-based biodiversity organisation, engaged for the work

The Villupuram Forest Department has embarked on documentation of biodiversity of migratory bird species visiting the Kazhuveli wetlands, which was recently notified as a bird sanctuary.

The Department has engaged Universal Eco Foundation, a Puducherry-based biodiversity organisation, for compiling the photo documentation of birds including wintering waders, ducks, long-distance migrants, and water birds.

The documentation will focus on birds visiting the wetlands, type of habitats preferred by them, food and migratory bird pattern, population among other things.

Located close to Marakkanam on the East Coast Road, the Kazhuveli lake, spread over an expanse of 670 sq.km of catchment area, is said to be one of the major wetlands on the Coromandel Coast after the Pulicat lake.

The lake is connected to the Bay of Bengal by the Uppukalli Creek and the Edayanthittu estuary and is visited for nesting by migratory birds on the Central Asian flyway. The southern part of the wetland has been reserved land since 2001.

According to a 2004 assessment of the Indian Bird Conservation Network and Bird Life International, Kaliveli supports more than 20,000 birds every year. The lake has a feeding ground for long-distance migrants from the cold subarctic regions of Central Asia and Siberia including Black-tailed Godwits, Eurasian Curlew, White Stork, Ruff, and Dunlin.

District Forest Officer Sumesh Soman said the documentation of birds started in October last year and was now nearing completion. While several organisations, including Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), had documented birds in the wetlands, the scope of research work on the diversity of birds in Kazhuveli was very wide.

“We have planned to bring out a book covering bird species visiting the wetlands. The documentation rich in photographs will highlight the diversity of the wetlands and will prove to be helpful in important aspects of compilation, research in the times to come.

“Several active birders in the region have been documenting bird species, but this activity will help to bring together the data on bird distribution and help appreciate the natural ecosystem of Kazhuveli and its biodiversity better,” Mr. Soman added.

According to Bubesh Guptha, founder of Universal Eco Foundation, “We have documented 210 birds so far including rare species such as the Fulvous Whistling Duck. The book will cover various aspects of the wetlands pertaining to its avian fauna with hundreds of photographs. The objective of bringing out this book is to create awareness on the importance of Kazhuveli. It will serve as scientific literature for researchers and also aid in conservation efforts.”