Karur Collector stumbles on Karunanidhi’s inspection note

Former CM had appreciated positive aspects of school

Former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, who was among the first 15 members of the DMK to enter the Legislative Assembly in 1957, had earnestly performed his duty as an elected representative from the Kulithalai constituency back then.

A note penned by him as an MLA in the visitors’ book at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Vengampatti, near Krishnarayapuram, was shared on social media by Karur district's new Collector T. Prabhu Shankar, who visited the school for inspection on Friday.

For Dr. Shankar, it was the first inspection after assuming office as Karur Collector. On being informed that the former Chief Minister had visited the school in 1959, Dr. Shankar, who was on a surprise visit to the village to check the COVID-19 preventive measures, asked the school authorities whether there was any record of the former CM’s visit. They showed him the visitors’ book, which is being preserved for more than seven decades.

In his entry on the visitors’ book on June 26, 1959, Karunanidhi appreciated some positive aspects of the school even while making subtle observations on the importance of improving sanitation.

The Collector's tweet with photos of the note attracted the attention of many, including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is Karunanidhi's son.

“I was amazed to read the content of the note, which is truly impeccable for its clarity, style and language. Even in those days, he had visited the remote village in the erstwhile Tiruchi district and performed his duties as any elected representative is required to do,” observed Dr. Shankar.

Appreciating the school teachers for preserving the visitors’ book, Dr. Shankar said the school had good infrastructure, including smart classrooms. There was a demand to reopen a library, which was closed a few years ago, in the village. It would be reopened soon with additional facilities.