Tamil Nadu

Karti Chidambaram tests positive for COVID-19

Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram  

Urges all those who were in contact with him to follow the medical protocol

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was under home quarantine. In a tweet, the Sivaganga MP said his symptoms were mild and urged all those who were in contact with him to follow the medical protocol.

His father and Rajya Sabha MP, P. Chidambaram said Mr. Karti was doing well and was under isolation in his house in Chennai. The former Union Minister said he was in Sivaganga in his house and was healthy.

BJP Tamil Nadu vice-president Nainar Nagendran too said he seemed to have mild symptoms of COVID-19 and was going into self isolation on the basis of medical advice.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2020 1:18:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/karti-chidambaram-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article32257946.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY