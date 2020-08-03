Karti Chidambaram tests positive for COVID-19

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was under home quarantine. In a tweet, the Sivaganga MP said his symptoms were mild and urged all those who were in contact with him to follow the medical protocol.

His father and Rajya Sabha MP, P. Chidambaram said Mr. Karti was doing well and was under isolation in his house in Chennai. The former Union Minister said he was in Sivaganga in his house and was healthy.

BJP Tamil Nadu vice-president Nainar Nagendran too said he seemed to have mild symptoms of COVID-19 and was going into self isolation on the basis of medical advice.