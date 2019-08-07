Karthikeyan is CMDA member secretary

In the latest reshuffle of IAS officers, the State government on Tuesday named D. Karthikeyan as the member secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. He was earlier the Commissioner of Municipal Administration. Incumbent Rajesh Lakhoni was posted secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department. While Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri was posted as Director of Town and Country Planning, V. Amuthavalli was posted as Director of Tourism. M. Mathivanan was posted as Director of Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities and V. Sampath as vice-chairman and CEO of the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board.