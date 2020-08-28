Tamil Nadu

Kanniyakumari MP H. Vasanthakumar tests positive for COVID-19

Member of Parliament representing Kanniyakumari H. Vasanthakumar, aged 70 years, remains in the critical unit of Apollo Hospital here. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after testing positive for COVID-19 infection.

Hospital authorities said he was being treated by team of doctors for severe COVID pneumonia and his clinical condition continued to remain critical.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2020 5:50:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/kanniyakumari-mp-h-vasanthakumar-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article32466351.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story