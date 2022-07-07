Kanniyakumari MLA calls for a reduction in LPG price

Special Correspondent July 07, 2022 21:09 IST

He appealed to the Petroleum Minister to slash it by ₹100 per refill

Kanniyakumari legislator and former AIADMK Minister N. Thalavai Sundaram has appealed to Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to see to it that the price of LPG cylinders are reduced by ₹100 per refill. In his letter to the Union Minister, Mr. Sundaram said the proposed move would help reduce the burden of all sections of people to a certain extent. In a matter of one-and-a-half years, the price of the cylinders had increased by about ₹360 per refill, the legislator added. Meanwhile, the camp led by the AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Thursday reiterated its position that the July 11 general council meeting should not be convened. “If the meeting is held and resolutions are adopted, they will all be invalid,” R. Vaithilingam, deputy coordinator, told reporters. He also hinted at the possibility of his camp approaching the Election Commission at a later date.



