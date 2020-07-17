Tamil Nadu

Kanimozhi seeks strong action against miscreants who desecrated Periyar statue

DMK MP Kanimozhi called for strong action against those who attempted to desecrate the statue of Periyar in Coimbatore.

“Even after decades after his demise Periyar is still the one who sets the narrative. He is not a mere statue but the path to self-respect and social justice including those who smear him with colours,” she said in a tweet.

Ms. Kanimozhi alleged that those who cannot secure support from people of Tamil Nadu have been indulging in such acts regularly. She also asked why the Tamil Nadu government had not taken any action and said it was not surprising as they had lost all self-respect.

