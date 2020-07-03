Kanimozhi demands ordinance to curb police brutality

DMK MP Kanimozhi, representing the Thoothukudi constituency, on Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to prevail upon the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers to promulgate an ordinance to curb custodial violence and police brutality.
“As you know, there have been multiple instances earlier where the Hon’ble President had promulgated Ordinances such as Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2013, after the Nirbhaya incident. As there is still uncertainty over the Parliament session due to the COVID-19 lockdown, an ordinance could be issued,” she said in a letter to Mr. Shah.
She said the spate of custodial violence and police excesses had come to light as a result of the unfortunate deaths of trader Jayaraj and his son Benicks in Thoothukudi.
“As an emergency measure, promulgate an Ordinance that will address the root of these custodial deaths and put in place a legal framework for victims to access justice,” she added.
She also pointed out that though India was a signatory to the United Nations Convention Against Torture on October 14, 1997, it was yet to ratify the convention. “It requires bringing a legislation to define and punish torture,” she noted.
