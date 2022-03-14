The film features Kamal Haasan, Fahad Fazil and Vijay Sethupathi

The much-anticipated multi-starrer Vikram featuring Kamal Haasan, Fahad Fazil and Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will release on June 3.

The film will be Mr. Haasan’s proper release after Thoonga Vanam, which released in 2015, though the sequel to Vishwaroopam released in 2018. Music composer Anirudh Ravichandran has scored the music.

The shooting for Vikram began after Mr. Haasan’s party MNM was decimated in the State Assembly elections in 2021. The film is being released ahead of Mr. Haasan’s big budget film, Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The shooting for Indian 2 began much before Vikram, but the film has been stalled due to differences of opinion between the producer, Lyca Productions, and Mr. Shankar.

Mr. Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Sony Pictures Films India is producing a film starring actor Sivakarthikeyan.