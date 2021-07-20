Kamal seeks live telecast of House session

DMK made the promise during polls, he says

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Monday urged the government to ensure live telecast of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly session. In a statement, he said live telecast of the proceedings was one of the poll promises of the DMK but the first session, which commenced with the Governor’s address, was not telecast live.

The government should take measures to do so during the budget session along with the debate on demand for grants of each department, Mr. Haasan said.

He pointed out that parliamentary proceedings had been live telecast from 2006. Kerala assembly proceedings were live streamed too, he added.