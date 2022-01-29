Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan releases third list of candidates

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday released the third list of 154 candidates for the urban local bodies elections in the Chennai, Tambaram and Madurai Corporations and in the Hosur, Pollachi, Paramakudi and Nagappatinam municipalities.

In a statement, he said his party would strive for a unified law to ensure independence of the local bodies; uninterrupted services; linking of rural local bodies through smart phones; implementation of the Singapore model to sort out flooding due to rain; the conduct of elections to the local bodies every five years; transparency; and formation of ward committees and gram sabhas.

“We got a sizeable vote share in urban areas in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. People are longing for honest and talented people to represent their local bodies that are steeped in corruption. Many issues remain unresolved for long,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2022 1:03:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/kamal-haasan-releases-third-list-of-candidates/article38341726.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY