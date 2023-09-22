HamberMenu
Kamal Haasan intends to contest from Coimbatore during 2024 Parliamentary election

September 22, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan. File

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Kamal Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, on Friday, September 22, 2023 expressed his keenness to contest from Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Addressing a meeting with party functionaries and members, the actor-politician said he expected MNM partymen to work hard at the grassroots level to ensure victory of the party’s candidates.

Referring to his defeat in the 2021 Assembly election in Coimbatore South segment, Mr. Kamal Haasan observed that the result defied reason, citing the overwhelming support he had received from the electorate.

Referring to the political furore following utterance of ‘Sanathanam’ by Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Mr. Kamal Haasan said it was akin to “beating up a child severely”. The term, utilised by social reformer Periyar, has been in use for generations. Periyar’s legacy belongs to entire Tamil Nadu, and not (confined) to DMK or other parties, Mr. Kamal Haasan said.

The MNM leader said he regretted not taking a call to enter politics early on in life, and that he had missed the opportunity to join communist parties or the Congress.

Mr. Kamal Haasan emphasised that older politicians people must give way for youngsters in politics.

