Kamal Haasan condemns move to ban use of certain words in Parliament

Special Correspondent July 14, 2022 17:41 IST

Special Correspondent July 14, 2022 17:41 IST

It is an attempt at curbing freedom of speech, says MNM president Mr. Haasan

It is an attempt at curbing freedom of speech, says MNM president Mr. Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Thursday strongly condemned the move to ban use of words and expressions such as corrupt, drama, incompetent, dictatorial, betrayed, ashamed, abused and cheated, in both houses of the parliament. Mr. Haasan said, in a statement, the move was an attempt at curbing freedom of speech, and was against democracy and the Indian Constitution. He warned that the attitude that no one should speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Ministers, was dangerous. Questioning whether it was a ploy to bring in an autocratic regime, Mr. Haasan said, "Mr. Hitler, this is not Germany."



Our code of editorial values