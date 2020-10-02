Tamil Nadu

180 cases reported in Cuddalore

As many as 180 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Thursday. The total number of cases stands at 20,276. The toll touched 227.

According to a Health Department bulletin, three persons died of the disease on Thursday. The patients were in the 35-73 age group. Sixty-two persons tested positive in Villupuram, taking the total to 11,836. Kallakurichi reported 50 cases, taking the district’s tally to 9,235.

