Kallakurichi Collector warns of action against ‘fake journalists’

September 14, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Kallakurichi Collector, Sravan Kumar Jatavath, has warned of action against persons posing as journalists and cheating the public with false promises.

The Collector said it has come to the notice of the district administration that a few individuals identifying themselves as journalists are approaching the public outside taluk offices, government offices and the Collectorate with the promise of intervening on their behalf in their grievances and petitions and collecting money for the same.

The administration had also received complaints that these persons claiming to be reporters tried to extort money from business owners and merchants.

Such persons with fake identity cards and fake press stickers affixed on their two-wheelers and cars also obstructed public servants from discharging their duties. The public affected by such persons may contact the Collector with supporting evidence. The identity of the complainants would be kept confidential and action would be initiated against the ‘fake journalists’, he added.