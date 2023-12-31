Kallakurichi Collector warns of action against damaging of optical fibre cables

December 31, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has warned against those who damage the equipment and disrupt the process of laying optical fibre cables for the Bharat Net project.

The Tamil Nadu Fibernet Corporation (TANFINET) has been implementing the project to provide high-speed internet access to all village panchayats. The project is underway in all 193 panchayats in Kallakurichi district.

Mr. Jatavath said that about 85% of the optic fibre cable network in the district passes through poles, while the rest were laid underground. The Village Panchayat Service Centres (VPSC) house all the equipment required to provide internet services in the villages.

In some areas, the cables would be laid along the fields. However, it would not have any impact on crops or humans as the cables do not carry electricity, he said.

The Collector urged the people to extend cooperation for the project, which aims to provide high-speed internet connectivity to villages and not to disrupt the laying of cables. No one should disrupt the cable laying process or disconnect the cables. Strict action would be taken against those who damage the equipment and cables, he said.