Kallakurichi Collector appeals to residents to celebrate smoke-free Bhogi

January 12, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Kalalkurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has appealed to the public to celebrate smoke-free Bhogi festival, which falls on January 14 (Sunday), by not burning discarded items that release noxious gases.

In a statement, he urged the residents to refrain from burning vehicle tyres, rubber, plastics and synthetic wastes. Exposure to such particles could affect the lungs and heart of people resulting in major health problems. The emission often combines with the low temperature and causes smog, which decreases visibility for motorists, resulting in accidents.

Further, the smog would disrupt rail, road, and air traffic, the administration said.