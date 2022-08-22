Kallakurichi-based Latha Educational Society Kaniyamoor moves HC, seeking permission to reopen its schools

The institutions had been vandalised and ransacked on July 17 following the death of a Class XII girl student

Kallakurichi-based Latha Educational Society Kaniyamoor, which runs two schools that were ransacked by rioters on July 17 following the death of a Class XII girl in one of those schools, has approached the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the government to permit the institutions to reopen.

The society’s writ petition has been listed for admission before Justice Abdul Quddhose on Tuesday. Pending consideration of its main plea to reopen the schools, the society had also sought for an interim order permitting it to enter the premises and carry out repair works besides painting the buildings.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram is expected to appear on behalf of the government before the judge when the petition is taken up for admission. In its affidavit, the society’s treasurer K. Murugesan said it was formed in 1993 and runs Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School and ECR International School.

Though both the schools were situated at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi, one was a State Board school and the other was affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education. Altogether, 3,500 students were studying in both institutions, which employed around 225 teaching and non-teaching staff.

Stating that one of the Class XII girl student had died in the school last month, the treasurer said it led to the vandalism and ransacking of the school buildings on July 17. Since then, the police cordoned off the premises for the purpose of investigation and not allowed anyone, including the school management, to enter.

Estimating that the damages could be around ₹25 crore roughly, the treasurer said the management had taken bank loans to run the institution, and therefore, it was essential to permit the schools to reopen. He said some students were attending online classes but many others were suffering without access to such a facility.

The court was also told that the parents and students of the school too want to return to the institution and start attending physical classes as early as possible.