Kalki Subramaniam named member of National Council for Transgender Persons

Transperson activist Kalki Subramaniam has been named the representative from the Southern region in the National Council for Transgender Persons, which was recently constituted by the Central government. According to the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Shraddha A. Joshi (West region) Shobha Thakur (North region), Vidya (East region), and Rituparna Neog (North East region) are the other representatives from the transperson community in the panel. Five experts Abhina Aher, Ravina Bariha, Sadhana Mishra, Aparna Lalingkar, and Giti Thadani are also in the panel for which the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment is the ex-officio chairperson.