Kalachuvadu wins Publisher of the Year award

April 03, 2024 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu-based publishing house Kalachuvadu Publications has won the Publisher of the Year 2023 award, instituted by the Goa-based organisation Publishing Next.

The website of the organisation says the award is for “the fearlessness with which Kalachuvadu seems to publish: books with incendiary topics, subversive yet progressive”.

“Their books, their ideas, their commitment to quality is truly heartening and inspiring. There’s no disputing the fact that Kalachuvadu is trying something new and something intrepid, and also socially relevant,” it adds.