K.A. Sengottuvelu passes away

K.A.Sengottuvelu, president, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association, expired in Chennai on Wednesday. He was 92-years-old and was suffering from age-related ailments.

Mr.Sengottuvelu hails from Namakkal district and has been fighting on behalf of dairy farmers since 1975. M.G.Rajendran, secretary of the Association said that Sengottuvelu was known for his negotiation skills and got what the farmers wanted and he was respected by senior government officials.

P.V.Senthil, State vice president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, condoled Mr. Snegottuvelu's death and said that he had dedicated his life for upliftment and welfare of farmers.

E.R. Eswaran, general secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, expressed condolences and said that Sengottuvelu was fondly called ‘KAS’ and despite age-related ailments, he continued to meet Ministers and officials and represented issues for the welfare of dairy farmers.