Justice will prevail, Rahul will emerge victorious, says Vaiko

April 20, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Thursday charged that the BJP government in the Centre is continuously trying to scuttle the voice of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is mobilising the people against the ‘fascist BJP’.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said the dismissal of Mr. Gandhi’s plea to stay his conviction in a defamation case by a Surat court had paved the way for further appeals in the Gujarat High Court and the Supreme Court if the need arises. “Rahul Gandhi began the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari and the shockwaves that it has created among the people has prompted the BJP leadership to intensify their efforts against him,” he alleged.

Mr. Vaiko added, “Such efforts that are aimed at burying the tenets of democracy will never win. Justice will prevail.”