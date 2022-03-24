Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana inducted into NGT
She will hold the post for four years
Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, has been appointed as a judicial member in the National Green Tribunal (NGT). According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests on Thursday, she would hold the post for four years from the day she assumes charge.
She had been a judge of the High Court from October 25, 2013 to February 27, 2022. She also had an extensive practice for 28 years at the Bar in various branches of law before getting elevated to the Bench.
