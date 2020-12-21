Junior Kuppanna sheds 25% stake to Chennai-based Super Capital Advisors

Hotel Junior Kuppanna, a family-owned brand serving Kongu cuisine, has shed 25% of its stake to Chennai-based Super Capital Advisors, for an undisclosed sum.
With professionals coming in, the original promoters now want to strengthen the brand and experiment with newer business formats.
“We have been looking for an investor for three years. Some of our franchisees were not performing well and we had to close them. Now we want to strengthen this 60-year-old brand,” said K. Murthy co-chairman of Junior Kuppanna. He is from the promoter family.
P. Arumugan, another promoter and family member said, “We want to strengthen our base here in Tamil Nadu and then move to other States.” The firm has set a target of setting up 250 restaurants across India and abroad, by 2025.
When asked whether it was a good time to invest in the hotel business, Sameer Bharat Ram, director of Super Capital Advisors, said with COVID-19, the dynamics of the hotel industry had changed, so the focus would be now be on setting up outlets with less than 100 seats. “Plans are on to set up small outlets on highways, preferably in petrol pumps,” he said.
Both promoters and new investors said that by March 2021, six new outlets would come up in Chennai. Currently, the firm has over 40 restaurants across Tamil Nadu. The hotel, which started its journey in 1960, is now going in for a rebranding as well.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath