Joshna Chinnappa gets ₹75 lakh from Chief Minister for winning gold at Glasgow event

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over a cheque for ₹75 lakh to squash player Joshna Chinnappa in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday handed over a cheque of ₹75 lakh to squash player Joshna Chinnappa, who won a gold medal in world doubles championships in Glasgow recently.

Minister for Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan and senior officials were present.