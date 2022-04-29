Joshna Chinnappa gets ₹75 lakh from Chief Minister for winning gold at Glasgow event
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday handed over a cheque of ₹75 lakh to squash player Joshna Chinnappa, who won a gold medal in world doubles championships in Glasgow recently.
Minister for Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan and senior officials were present.
