Jayanthipuram dam in Tirupattur to get facelift

The Water Resources Department has allocated ₹25 lakh for repair works on the Jayanthipuram dam across Saraswathi river in Tirupattur district.

The amount has been allotted by the department under the Kudimaramathu scheme for the year 2020-21.

Presently, the dam’s left side near Pandharapalli has developed extensive damage and will be reconstructed to rechannelise the water to Agraharam lake. Saraswathi river originates from Kothur forest area on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border and takes several streams enroute via Pachur, Natrampalli, Athurkuppam to merge with Kallar near Kethandipatti. The merged river once again joins the Palar river near Vaniyambadi.

The water stored in the dam and Agraharam lake helps to irrigate 103.14 acres of farm lands, said a WRD official.

The State government in partnership with citizens, self-help groups and farmer associations will clean up waterbodies under the Kudimaramathu scheme.

As part of the 4th phase work, two lakes, one dam and the main water channel ‘Andiyappanur Odai’ will be repaired during this year at an estimated cost of ₹149 crore. Minister for Commercial Taxes K.C. Veeramani launched the scheme in the presence of Tirupattur Superintendent of Police P. Vijayakumar and PWD officials.