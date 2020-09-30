Tamil Nadu

Jayakumar rebuts DMK’s charge on farm laws

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Tuesday rebutted the DMK’s criticism over the State government’s support to Central laws on agriculture reforms.

Asked about the DMK’s reported plan to get judicial remedy against the laws in the event of the State government’s failure to do so, Mr. Jayakumar, in a chat with reporters, accused the Opposition party of seeking to “mislead” the people on the issue. As explained by the Chief Minister, the laws would not adversely impact sources of livelihood of farmers.

He blamed the DMK for having let down the farmers on a number of issues such as the Cauvery over the years.

