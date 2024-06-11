GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Jamabandhi in Cuddalore district to begin today

Published - June 11, 2024 01:10 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Jamabandhi for the year 2024-25 will be conducted across Cuddalore district from today.

According to a press release, the jamabandhi, or annual revenue audit of village accounts, will be organised by the district administration in the respective taluk offices till June 27.

The following officials will conduct taluk-wise Jamabandhi: Collector A. Arun Thamburaj - Veppur from June 12 to 21; District Revenue Officer - Kurunjipadi from June 11 to 20; Sub-Collector - Chidambaram from June 11 to 26; Revenue Divisional Officer (Cuddalore) - Panruti from June 11 to 26; Revenue Divisional Officer (Vriddhachalam) -Thittagudi from June 11 to 26; Deputy Commissioner (Excise) - Vriddhachalam from June 11 to 27; Special Deputy Collector - Cuddalore from June 11 to 26; District Supply and Consumer Protection Officer - Kattumannarkovil from June 11 to 26; Special Deputy Collector (Stamps) - Bhuvanagiri from June 11 to 20 and District Adi-dravidar Welfare Officer - Srimushnam from June 11 to 20.

Land owners can give their petitions regarding land records, name transfer of patta, land alienation, and Land Administration and Revenue Department to the officials on the stipulated dates.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.