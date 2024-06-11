Jamabandhi in Cuddalore district to begin today

Jamabandhi for the year 2024-25 will be conducted across Cuddalore district from today.

According to a press release, the jamabandhi, or annual revenue audit of village accounts, will be organised by the district administration in the respective taluk offices till June 27.

The following officials will conduct taluk-wise Jamabandhi: Collector A. Arun Thamburaj - Veppur from June 12 to 21; District Revenue Officer - Kurunjipadi from June 11 to 20; Sub-Collector - Chidambaram from June 11 to 26; Revenue Divisional Officer (Cuddalore) - Panruti from June 11 to 26; Revenue Divisional Officer (Vriddhachalam) -Thittagudi from June 11 to 26; Deputy Commissioner (Excise) - Vriddhachalam from June 11 to 27; Special Deputy Collector - Cuddalore from June 11 to 26; District Supply and Consumer Protection Officer - Kattumannarkovil from June 11 to 26; Special Deputy Collector (Stamps) - Bhuvanagiri from June 11 to 20 and District Adi-dravidar Welfare Officer - Srimushnam from June 11 to 20.

Land owners can give their petitions regarding land records, name transfer of patta, land alienation, and Land Administration and Revenue Department to the officials on the stipulated dates.