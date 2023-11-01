Jains Westminster residents fear repeat of July ceiling collapse incident

November 01, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The residents of Jains Westminster apartment in Saligramam have been riddled with fear ever since a portion of the ceiling in their apartment complex collapsed last July. A few tenants have moved out of the apartment building on Arunachalam Road after the July 31 ceiling collapse incident.

Members of the Jains Westminster Owners Welfare Association said many of the flats and common areas have had developed serious cracks in the ensuing months. New cracks have been reported almost every day, the members rued.

“Besides this, many of the flats have been facing seepage issues which are likely to worsen the condition of the building. The reinforcing steel stands have been exposed in many places, and instances of concrete pieces peeling off the walls are being reported almost every week,” the members said.

One of the residents sought a prompt solution. “I want to move out of this apartment. But this is our own house, I’m still paying off my loan for it, and my children are enrolled in a school nearby. So I’ve no other option but to stay,” he said.

In August, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) had directed the Centre for Urbanization, Buildings & Environment (CUBE) to conduct inspection on the apartment building. “The CUBE undertook visual inspection for a couple of weeks. We were informed by the Jain Housing that a team from IIT-Madras was planning to carry out condition assessment of the complex from November 2,” members of the association said.

When contacted, Sachin Mehta, Managing Director of Jain Housing, said, “We gave the contract for testing to IIT-Madras in September. The same has been initiated by them. Professor Radhakrishna G. Pillai from IIT-Madras is taking charge of the testing. Reports on methodology suggested for repairs are expected in the next 45 to 60 days.”

Mr. Mehta pointed out that an interim report following the visual inspection confirmed that the building was rectifiable. “The repair methodology will be shared after the testing,” he said.

The apartment complex was first occupied in 2015.