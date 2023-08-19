Jain Housing signs MoU with association, to take up repair of flats at Saligramam

August 19, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

Residents of Jains Westminster Saligramam, who have been running from pillar to post in the last few days after a portion of ceiling collapsed in their apartment complex, have signed an MoU with Jain Housing, the developer of the property.

According to the MoU between Jain Housing and Construction Ltd. and Jains Westminster Owners Welfare Association Saligramam, the real estate firm will reimburse the cost of repairs, rectification and renovation executed by the association till August 6 after verification of documents. It is learnt that the residents had spent over ₹4.47 crore on repairs.

In the MoU, the property developer has said that if the building was certified to be repairable, it would take up the structural repairs at its own cost. In the event of the building being found to be not repairable by the IIT CUBE and a competent government approved agency, then the company would undertake redevelopment or reconstruction of the property as per a mutually agreed terms between both parties, approved by a special general body meeting to be convened in this regard.

The real estate firm has said that after the completion of overall repairs, rectification and renovation work, it would obtain a report confirming control of corrosion from IIT-Madras and competent agency or expert body recognised by the government acceptable to the association and provide additional life of 12 years to the buildings.

In another statement, Jain Housing said there were no complaints about the structure of the building for the first five years since its occupation. “However, in 2019, the emergence of cracks in columns and beams prompted a closer inspection. Expert evaluation identified chloride-induced corrosion as the underlying issue. The response was immediate as Jain Housing engaged a specialised agency to undertake repairs. Despite the initial steps taken, differences in repair methodologies led to a suspension of the rectification work by the association,” the company said.

“This suspension by the association persisted for approximately 28 months. Had the repairs continued as intended, the condition of the buildings would not have significantly deteriorated, potentially resolving the issue a year ago,” the company said.

Charge refuted

When contacted, the association said: “We welcome the initiative of Jain Housing now after these incidents and the intervention of the government of Tamil Nadu for safeguarding the lives of the residents. However, it is shocking and surprising to note that Jain Housing has stated in its press release that there was no complaint whatsoever on the structure of the building for the initial 5 years from its occupation, which is not true. Owners raised the issue of cracks in walls, beams and so on right from 2016 for which there are records like the email sent to Jain Housing and the minutes of the various meetings held with them till then will speak the facts of their failures.”

The association said: “Jain Housing has stated that difference in repair methodologies led to a suspension of the rectification work by the association. The fact is that the rectification was not done properly which is evidenced by the reappearance of cracks in the very structural columns within a few days from the so-called rectification. The quality of execution of repairs was so bad that the association, in the interests of its owner members, could not allow such deficient work”.

Further, the period of 28 months delay is due to the unwillingness on their part, despite repeated requests from the association, to ensure quality.”