It was Swamy who filed the case: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday brushed aside as baseless the allegation made by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that the slapping of cases by the erstwhile DMK regime had caused mental agony to AIADMK supremo and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa resulting in her death.

Canvassing votes for N. Pugazhenthi, the DMK’s candidate for Vikravandi Assembly bypoll at T. Pudupalayam near here, he said the DMK did not go to the court with the allegation of Jayalalithaa amassing wealth.

It was only senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy [then heading Janata Party] who filed a case in the court in 1996 and hence the DMK had nothing to do with it. But Mr. Palaniswami wanted to divert people’s attention and was making baseless allegations against us, he said.

Local body polls

Referring to the DMK’s stand on local body elections, he said the party had approached the Madras High Court and got a direction that polls should be held without delay. The DMK is keen that elections to local bodies should be held, he said.

The party had been meeting the people even before the Lok Sabha polls and had been receiving petitions from locals in every panchayat to know their grievances. He assured the voters that the DMK would hold elections immediately after coming to power.

Mr. Stalin claimed that the DMK headed Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) comprising like-minded parties was a principled alliance while the one headed by the AIADMK was full of traitors and those waiting to wreak vengeance on their opponents. It was indeed amusing that the PMK, which presented a list of corruption charges against the AIADMK regime to the Governor, was now in alliance with that party, he added.

People should understand this unprincipled alliance and ensure a resounding victory for the DMK-led front in the bypoll to Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies, Mr. Stalin added.