IT student found dead at hostel

Police have recovered his mobile phone and laptop

A 21-year-old student was found dead in the room of Tapti hostel of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Thursday evening. The police said the youth had ended his life.

The police said the victim, from Odisha, was studying fourth year of B. Tech Aerospace Engineering. The Kotturpuram police sent the body to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered. Further investigation is on. His mobile phone and laptop were recovered.

Meanwhile, the management of the institute in a statement said: “It is with deep shock and anguish that IIT Madras conveys the tragic and untimely passing away of a fourth year undergraduate student of Aerospace Engineering department.”

It also said the parents of the student were informed and they were on their way to Chennai.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).