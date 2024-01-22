It has become a habit for top BJP leaders to behave irresponsibly and spread rumours: T.N. CM Stalin

January 22, 2024 05:25 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on January 22 charged that it had become a habit for BJP leaders, who were holding high posts, to behave in an irresponsible manner and spread rumours through social and mainstream media peddling them as truth.

“Both the leaders in Delhi and Tamil Nadu are no exception to this behaviour,” he said in a statement, responding to the allegation that there was a ban on annadhanam and special poojas in the temples under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to mark the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Mr Stalin said even though HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu had denied the allegation, the BJP leaders, who were in high position and who were elevated to the high position by the BJP, functioned as if they were a “WhatsApp University of rumours.” “They never even respected the Constitution of the country,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the true devotees of Tamil Nadu would treat their bhakti as a personal belief, a search for spiritual quest and inner happiness. “They worship Lord Perumal and follow the principles of Periyar. They respect other faiths. The BJP leaders seek to disrupt the harmony and peace. Let us welcome the High Court order chiding them,” he said.

Responding to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s complaint that the HR&CE officials had denied permission to the live telecast of the bhajans held at the Kamatchi Amman temple in Kancheepuram, the Chief Minister said those who had organised the bhajans had given an undertaking that they would not live telecast the event.

“She conveniently suppressed the truth and spread rumour. She stands exposed now,” Mr Stalin charged.

The Chief Minister said the enemies of the DMK were spreading rumours because they could not stomach the victory of the youth wing conference in Salem. “Do not be distracted by rumours. Concentrate on your goal,” he said.

Governor’s ‘jaundiced’ view: Stalin

Mr. Stalin dismissed Governor R N Ravi’s claim that there was sense of fear among the priests of a temple in Chennai saying it was a “jaundiced view.”

In a statement he referred to the Governor’s social media post claiming that “there was sense of invisible fear and apprehensions writ large on the faces of priests and temple staff” at the Kothandaramar temple in Mambalam, Mr Stalin said it was a jaundiced view. “The priests have clarified that they had no fear. What could be the reason than politics behind the Governor’s message?,” he wondered.