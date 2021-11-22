IT advisory council holds first meeting

Roadmap to attract more companies discussed

The Advisory Council for Future-IT Sector and Emerging Technologies constituted by the State government in October had its first meeting on Monday.

During the meeting, the members discussed preparing a roadmap to help Tamil Nadu attract more companies and expand business in the State and create more job opportunities in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The discussion on IT/ITES starkly highlighted the fact that all sectors and products were now IT-based with embedded software there was growing recognition that the growth in services sector has to be captured to achieve the $1 trillion goal by 2030. Improving Tamil Nadu's readiness to adopt new technologies in hardware manufacturing was highlighted.

A senior government official said that the committee also decided to focus more on the start-up ecosystem so that Tamil Nadu can churn out more Unicorns. “Start-ups will create a lot of economic activity,” he said.

The need for skill development and curriculum update to ensure the young workforce employability in the light of wider spread of emerging technologies was discussed. “We had discussions on how we can leverage on Nasscom’s skilling courses,” the official pointed out.

IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal and senior officials from TneGA, ELCOT and TANFINET attended the meeting.