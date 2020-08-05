‘Intense testing helped curb cases’

Intense testing and fever camps have helped bring the number of COVID-19 cases down in recent days in Tamil Nadu, including in Chennai and Madurai districts, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said on Tuesday.
Addressing the media, he said that with no vaccine ready yet, awareness of the disease and adherence to the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research might help to check the spread of the noval coronavirus. Sustained tracking, tracing and isolation of patients at an early stage helped to cut down on the case load to a great extent, he said.
In cities like Chennai and Madurai, the fever camps organised at hotspots and the follow-up of cases in locations where there was a history of fever and influenza-like illness helped in early isolation. Promoting awareness was another important factor. He hoped people in rural areas would make a habit of wearing masks.
Answering a question, Mr. Radhakrishnan said it was unfortunate that the body of an aged woman had to be taken for cremation on a pushcart in Theni district recently. The State would get 150 new ambulances soon. Depending on the need, they would be distributed among the districts, he said.
He said the State had 1.18 lakh beds and there was no need for any apprehension about shortage.
