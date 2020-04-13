Inspector transferred after clip goes viral

An Inspector of Police attached to Chinna Salem police station in Kallakurichi district has been transferred to the Armed Reserve after a video showing him allegedly assaulting a PMK cadre went viral on Saturday.
The police said Sakthivel, a PMK cadre of Moongilpadi village, posted a message on a social networking site criticising Inspector Sudhakar of Chinna Salem police station.
In the video, the Inspector is seen assaulting Sakthivel for the post even as the latter’s parents are pleading with Mr. Sudhakar to leave their son alone.
After initial investigation, Superintendent of Police T. Jayachandran ordered an inquiry and transferred Mr. Sudhakar to the Armed Reserve.
