Inspector suspended for groundwater extraction

He was in collusion with culprits

The Madras High Court was informed on Friday that an inspector colluding with persons extracting groundwater illegally was placed under suspension.

Chennai Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, in a report, informed the court that he had ordered departmental action to be initiated against Natarajan, Inspector of Pazhavanthangal police station, for submitting false and misleading reports and for interfering with the duty of the court appointed advocate commissioner.

The court appointed commissioner L. Chandrakumar had confirmed that water was extracted illegally and the Inspector had threatened the residents, apart from interfering in his inquiry. The division bench of Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad has posted the matter relating to illegal groundwater extraction for orders on August 2.

