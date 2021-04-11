Inspector, SSI test positive

An Inspector of Police and a Special Sub-Inspector in Kanniyakumari district tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

After the test results were announced, the two officers were admitted to Asaripallam Government Hospital at Nagercoil on Sunday. Police personnel, who were in contact with them, have been advised screening.

Meanwhile, the officials from the civic body and health department have intensified door-to-door checks across the district. Additional strength has been deployed at all check-posts for round-the-clock checks.

Station closed

After a policeman tested positive, a police station in Thoothukudi city was closed on Sunday. The policeman had taken COVID-19 vaccine a few days ago. After he developed symptoms of fever and cold, he went for a screening on Friday. As the result returned positive, he quarantined himself at his house.

As a precaution, the police station he was attached to was closed and health department officials disinfected the premises, a Corporation official said. The other police personnel at the police station were also screened.