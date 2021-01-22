Initial assessments for Classes 10, 12 from today

The initial learning level assessments of students of Classes 10 and 12, who returned to schools earlier this week, will be conducted from Friday, the School Education Department has said.
The State Council of Educational Research and Training will conduct the assessments online for students of government schools. The students can take this assessment through the hi-tech laboratories on their campus.
In a circular, School Education Director S. Kannappan said the assessments were being conducted to find out the areas requiring attention. “The Department has provided students with video-lessons that they can access on their laptops and the lessons broadcast on Kalvi TV. The assessments will be held to find out how these measures have helped students and what areas teachers should focus on.”
In batches
The assessments will have 120 multiple choice questions across all subjects and Class 12 students will undergo the assessment from Friday in batches. Class 10 students will be put through the test thereafter.
Schools have been asked to conduct the tests in compliance with physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety norms.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath