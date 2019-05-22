Inebriated man kills dog

A man in an inebriated mood killed a community dog at Periyakuppam in Ambur on Wednesday night.

Yesu, a resident of Ambur, stabbed the dog, which was groomed by one Venkatesan, for barking at him. He alleged that the dog was barking and chasing the residents frequently and was a nuisance. In an

inebriated mood Yesu stabbed to dog to death. This incident triggered a wordy duel between the families of Venkatesan and Yesu. Ambur police are investigating the case and if guilty Yesu would be punished according to the law, said a police official.