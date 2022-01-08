Individual buyers to get priority in river sand sale

Priority for individuals between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. through the portal

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan has said that riversand would be made available for individual buyers at a reasonable cost by allowing them to register and procure sand through the portal, www.tnsand.in, for construction work.

In a press release, Mr. Duraimurugan said individual buyers would get priority in booking between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the portal. The remaining stock would be sold to the registered lorry owners between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Simplified guidelines

Sale of riversand would be done with simplified guidelines for individuals. While lorries would be allowed to transport riversand from nearly 16 quarries across the State, 21 quarries would be opened exclusively for bullock carts after obtaining necessary environmental clearance.

People who do not have access to online portal can buy sand from the quarries directly on payment of cash at the additional bank extension counters expected to function at the sites.

Moreover, other facilities such as net banking and debit card payment would be available for purchase of sand, the press release said.

The Water Resources Department has sought environmental clearance to open 60 riversand quarries across the State, the release added.