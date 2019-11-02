Indifference of AIADMK government responsible for quashing Goondas Act: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday alleged that the negligence and indifference of the AIADMK government had resulted in the quashing of the Goondas Act against two persons arrested in connection with the Pollachi serial sexual abuse case.

“The police officials, on indirect advice from the AIADMK government, had not followed even the basic rules in the case of the two persons, who ruthlessly destroyed the lives of young women,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said that when a person was detained under the Goondas Act, his parent should be intimated about the detention. “The police failed to follow the rule in this case and they had done it deliberately to help someone. The High Court and the Supreme Court have issued clear guidelines and these have been given a go-by in this case. The police purposely allowed the culprits to escape. It is shameful,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the case was transferred to the CBI and the charge sheet had been filed under the monitoring of the Madras High Court. “The indifference of the police and the Coimbatore district Collector has totally changed the course of the case,” he further said.

Mr. Stalin said the accused could come out on bail and there was a danger of them tampering with the evidence “Why has the AIADMK government created such a situation? Whom does it want to protect? But the people know the answer,” he said.

Demanding action against officials, who he said were responsible for the cancellation of the Goondas Act, Mr. Stalin said all those who destroyed the lives of the women should be brought to book and punished.