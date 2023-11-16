India’s all-inclusive model of growth showcased at G20 summit, says Governor

November 16, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

“When I saw the Tamil Nadu data a few months back about the electorate of almost 12,000 more women voters than men, I felt it is a very good sign,” as it meant that the demography had changed from a time when there were more boys than girls were allowed to be born, said Governor R.N. Ravi at a daylong seminar on India’s G20 presidency.

He was addressing students and faculty in Anna University which hosted the seminar. He spoke about the credible model that India had developed to include everyone into the growth agenda.

India had an all-inclusive model of growth for the greater good for greater number of people, Mr. Ravi explained, giving examples of various efforts taken by the Central government.

The seminar on ‘G20 New Delhi leadership declaration and the emerging world order’ was jointly organised by Anna University and Research and Information System, New Delhi.

Mr. Ravi, in his presidential address, spoke of the various issues, including wars, climate crisis, poverty, the failure of the world order created post World War II, plaguing several nations world over.

At the same time several initiatives in India were giving the country a positive edge. India is offering an all-inclusive development model to the world, he said, giving example of the Mudra loan and the Jandhan programme. Microlevel economy has taken 14 crore people out of poverty, he said, adding that “India leveraged digital technology to achieve all-inclusive growth.”

Sachin Chaturvedi, Director General, Research and Information System for developing countries (RIS), spoke of the six broad priorities that G 20 presidency of India. Green development, inclusivity, focus on Sustainable Development Goals, Women led developments, technological transformation, and multilateral institutions.

The G 20 presidency of India stands more for people connect. The decision also helped to improve tourism as the meetings resulted in developing infrastructure. As a result, many small businesses benefited, he added.

“Endogeneity that is required in our decision making, our ability to think and assert and contribute to global discussion with our own way and not getting influenced by others is an important point to celebrate as we observe what India has achieved in the G20 presidency,” he said.

University Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj welcomed the gathering. “Sustainbility in economci growth, envrionmental conservation and social equity must be embedded in our policies to ensure a balanced and harmonious future,” he said. The objective is to achieve social, economic and environment sustainability to transform the world from disorder to order.