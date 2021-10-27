‘Include Tirumalai’s book in curriculum’

Gandhi Peace Foundation launches the book Gandhi - Vinobha, A Memoir

The Chennai-based Gandhi Peace Foundation (GPF) has urged the State government to include Gandhi - Vinobha, A Memoir, a book penned by Gandhiya Mamani T.D. Tirumalai in the school curriculum.

Speaking at the valedictory of the centenary celebrations of Tirumalai organised by The Hindu on Tuesday, GPF’s secretary S. Kulandaisamy said that Tirumalai learnt many ideals of both Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave and put these into practice.

Love for nature

“He had immense love for all living beings and nature. He would tell us to appreciate everything,” he said.

Navaneeth L.V., CEO, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd., launched the GPF’s mobile application, which would help the foundation to reach out to more students.

Chartered accountant and a long-time friend of Tirumalai R. Sivakumar released the first copy of the book.

Vivekananda was the inspiration for both Gandhiji and Vinobha.

“They taught us to not look at the caste or religion of people and always be truthful,” he said.

Rosary Matriculation School Principal Sister Mary Zackariah said that students must follow the principles of Gandhiji.

C. Shenbagavalli, Joint Secretary of GPF, said she had joined the Foundation despite not being paid anything in the beginning.

Several city schools participated in the event. The book has a set of questions, which children can answer and send to info@gandhi- peace.foundation.

Tirumalai was born to Thothadri Deivanayakam and Janaki on October 26, 1921, at Srivilliputtur. He was drawn to the principles of Gandhiji from an early age. During his later years, he became an ardent follower of Acharya Vinoba Bhave.

In his 20s, Tirumalai formed a students’ organisation in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai to train students in constructive programmes advocated by Gandhiji, especially with regard to individual Satyagraha.

The Quit India Movement of 1942 saw him evolve into a youth leader as he organised bandhs in colleges to protest against the British rule, and was arrested 25 times.