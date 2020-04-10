Include farmers in government panel, says Dhinakaran

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday called upon the State government to make arrangements for procuring the entire agricultural produce from farmers.

Referring to reports of sections of farmers either dumping vegetables including carrots, or facing hurdles at the direct procurement centres in handing over paddy or selling pulses such as urad, Mr Dhinakaran, in a statement, suggested that a committee of officers, constituted to coordinate farm activities district-wise, include representatives of farmers’ associations. Likewise, the government should ensure that there would be no shortage of groceries such as biscuits and bread, which, according to sections of traders, were available only for a few weeks.