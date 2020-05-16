In pictures: TASMAC reopens in Tamil Nadu with regulations

1/13

Liquor shops across Tamil Nadu, barring Chennai and Thiruvallur, were reopened on May 16, 2020 after the Supreme Court stayed a Madras High Court order against running liquor shops at the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Photo shows a tippler displaying his purchase after standing in sepentine queue at Uthukadu village in Kancheepuram district. Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

People lined up to buy liquor from a government-run outlet at Uthukadu village in Kancheepuram district. Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

People waiting in their designated spots based on the tokens outside an outlet in Uthukadu village in Kancheepuram district. Photo: B. Velankanni Raj

Social distancing being followed at an outlet in Ramanathapuram. Photo: L Balachandar

Police resort to mild caning to control the crowd outside a liqour shop in Tiruchi. Photo: M. Moorthy

Customers wait outside a liquor shop run by TASMAC in Thoothukudi. The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, better known as TASMAC, manages the wholesale and retail sales of alcoholic beverages in Tamil Nadu. Photo: N. Rajesh

In a bid to ensure social distancing, this TASMAC outlet in Erode has made it mandatory for people to come with umbrellas. Rails and markings were also provided to ensure social distancing is followed. Photo: M. Govarthan

This TASMAC outlet in Palayamkottai has constructed wooden barricades with ropes in between to ensure social distancing. However, this doesn’t deter liquor buyers. Photo: A. Shaikmohideen

This photograph was taken around 9 am at an outlet in Ramanathapuram. Customers who had tokens to buy liquor at 10 am slot arrived early. Photo: L Balachandar

A worker filing token number at an outlet in Thoothukudi. TASMAC has introduced colour coded tokens with time slots to ensure the outlets are not crowded. Only 60 tokens are given per hour. Photo: N. Rajesh

A happy tippler walks out of a shop after purchasing liquor bottles from a shop near Anna bus stand in Madurai. Photo: R. Ashok

Customers were provided with hand sanitizers before their purshase of liquor, to ensure hygiene. Seen here is an outlet in Salem. Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan