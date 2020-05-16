Tamil Nadu

In pictures: TASMAC reopens in Tamil Nadu with regulations

1/13

The sale of liquor in TASMAC shops resumed on Saturday after a Supreme Court stay of a Madras High Court order. Sales were regulated, as a token system was followed to ensure there was a check on the number of customers. A team of five policemen and home guards were posted at each of the shops to regulate the crowd.

This time, TASMAC authorities issued tokens to allow people on a first-come-first-serve basis. The authorities are issuing seven different colours of tokens for the seven different days of a week.

