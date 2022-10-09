In Frames | In the likeness of the goddess

Dasara in Kulasai or Kulasekarapattinam, a small village 15 km from Thoothukudi, is suffused with legend and unique festivities. The Kulasai Mutharamman Temple, believed to be 300 years old, has the idols of Goddess Mutharamman and Swamy Gnanamoorthiswarar installed together.
The devotees undergo a fast and abstinence for 41 days. During the last 10 days, when Dasara is celebrated, they dress up as gods and goddesses. Some assume the guise of Goddess Kali, while some others take on the garb of local gods. They go door to door seeking alms. The money left after their expenses is offered to the temple.
The story goes that the villagers approached the goddess to save them from the cruelty of Mahisasuran, the demon.
The goddess took birth as Lalithambigai and the baby grew into an adult in nine days, now celebrated as Navaratri every year. On the 10th day, she took on Mahisasuran and destroyed him.