In Frames | In the likeness of the goddess

Fight for right: A woman dressed as the goddess in her avatar as Mahisasura Mardhini — destroyer of Mahisasuran. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Companionable silence: A devotee uses his smartphone while Lord Vishnu and his Adiseshan (serpent god) take a break. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

No time to waste: A devotee dressed up as Goddess Kaliappears ready for battle. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

At hand: Colourful arms made out of materials such as plaster of Paris, sponge and paper are kept ready for use. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Sacred touch: A person in the form of God Karuppasami offers blessings. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Crowds gather: Thousands of devotees attend the temple festival during the nine days of celebration. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Fiery fervour: The goddess in all her fury stands before the fire pits near the beach at Kulasi. Devotees walk across the coals barefoot to pay tribute to the goddess. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Smouldering devotion: The devout carry fire pots, keeping the flame alive with oil that they bring along during the procession. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan