Tamil Nadu

In Frames | In the likeness of the goddess

1/9

Dasara in Kulasai or Kulasekarapattinam, a small village 15 km from Thoothukudi, is suffused with legend and unique festivities. The Kulasai Mutharamman Temple, believed to be 300 years old, has the idols of Goddess Mutharamman and Swamy Gnanamoorthiswarar installed together.

The devotees undergo a fast and abstinence for 41 days. During the last 10 days, when Dasara is celebrated, they dress up as gods and goddesses. Some assume the guise of Goddess Kali, while some others take on the garb of local gods. They go door to door seeking alms. The money left after their expenses is offered to the temple.

The story goes that the villagers approached the goddess to save them from the cruelty of Mahisasuran, the demon.

The goddess took birth as Lalithambigai and the baby grew into an adult in nine days, now celebrated as Navaratri every year. On the 10th day, she took on Mahisasuran and destroyed him.

Other Slideshows

In Pictures | 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai
In Frames | At the elephant camp
In Frames | Troubled waters
In Pictures | Cyclone Asani, the wrath of the sea
In Frames | A temple town’s paddy fields
‘Jai Bhim’ to ‘Vakeel Saab’: The 10 most searched-for South Indian films in 2021
Lalgudi Jayaraman - 1930-2013
In pictures: Cyclone Gaja
A Xi change | Mamallapuram gets a second wind
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
festivals
religion and belief

Printable version | Oct 9, 2022 12:20:50 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/in-frames-in-the-likeness-of-the-goddess/article65987811.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY